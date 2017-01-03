Obama's Delusional New Year

While President-elect Donald Trump celebrated Dec. 31 as the final day of the final full year of President Obama’s tenure, the president used his address on New Year’s Eve to claim the U.S. has become “stronger” and “more respected” under his watch.

During his final weekly address of 2016, Obama reflected on all of the actions he and his supporters have taken “to make America stronger these past eight years.” With the havoc the upcoming Trump administration will wreak upon Obama’s legacy looming directly overhead, the president sought to comfort himself and his supporters with all the self-important optimism he could muster.