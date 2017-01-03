Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 1463 Comments: 9967 Since: Oct 2011

Obama's Delusional New Year

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: lifezette.com
Seeded on Tue Jan 3, 2017 2:48 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

While President-elect Donald Trump celebrated Dec. 31 as the final day of the final full year of President Obama’s tenure, the president used his address on New Year’s Eve to claim the U.S. has become “stronger” and “more respected” under his watch.

During his final weekly address of 2016, Obama reflected on all of the actions he and his supporters have taken “to make America stronger these past eight years.” With the havoc the upcoming Trump administration will wreak upon Obama’s legacy looming directly overhead, the president sought to comfort himself and his supporters with all the self-important optimism he could muster.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor