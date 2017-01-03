PRINCETON, N.J. -- Many more Americans have considered themselves politically conservative than liberal since the early 1990s. That remained the case in 2016, when an average of 36% of U.S. adults throughout the year identified themselves as conservative and 25% as liberal. Yet that 11-percentage-point margin is half of what it was at its peak in 1996 and is down from 14 points only two years ago.
U.S. Conservatives Outnumber Liberals by Narrowing Margin | Gallup
