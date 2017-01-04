Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 1467 Comments: 9974 Since: Oct 2011

Wikileaks' Assange: 'A 14-year-old kid could have hacked Podesta' emails | Fox News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Wed Jan 4, 2017 3:04 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange told Fox News' Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview that a teenager could have hacked into Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta's computer and retrieved damaging email messages that the website published during last year's election campaign.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor