A teacher and his husband were found dead in August. Police say they had sexually abused 8 boys. - The Washington Post

Aric Babbitt was not just a teacher to some of his former students; he was also a mentor.

To at least one of them, he was a father figure.

But authorities believe Babbitt used his position of authority to not only gain his students’ trust but also to exploit it.

Newly released police documents state that Babbitt, a 40-year-old elementary school teacher from Minnesota, and his 36-year-old husband, Matthew Deyo, sexually abused eight underage boys over the course several years, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.