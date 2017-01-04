Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 1468 Comments: 9978 Since: Oct 2011

A teacher and his husband were found dead in August. Police say they had sexually abused 8 boys. - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Wed Jan 4, 2017 12:24 PM
Discuss:

Aric Babbitt was not just a teacher to some of his former students; he was also a mentor.

To at least one of them, he was a father figure.

But authorities believe Babbitt used his position of authority to not only gain his students’ trust but also to exploit it.

Newly released police documents state that Babbitt, a 40-year-old elementary school teacher from Minnesota, and his 36-year-old husband, Matthew Deyo, sexually abused eight underage boys over the course several years, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor