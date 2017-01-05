Donald Trump's New Majority Coalition: How He Can Build & Keep It

As we enter the first week of 2017, it’s important to put aside some of the myths from 2016 and look at what’s really at stake in the new year for President-elect Donald Trump and the nation. The results from our post-election survey of November 8th and our December national poll (sponsored by Secure America Now) show that public opinion is moving strongly in favor of Trump. During the 2016 campaign, polls frequently showed that well more than 50 percent of voters viewed him unfavorably. But by December, he had a net-positive job-approval rating, with 48 of Americans approving of him and only 41 percent disapproving. This suggests that Trump has maintained the momentum that allowed him to win the White House.