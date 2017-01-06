Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 1474 Comments: 10002 Since: Oct 2011

Anti-Trump, Anti-White Hate in Chicago

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: lifezette.com
Seeded on Fri Jan 6, 2017 2:35 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Chicago police on Thursday asserted what seemed obvious to most observers: The assault and torture of a white special-needs teenager by four black assailants this week was a hate crime.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who initially had come under fire for seeming reluctant to classify the crime, said during a news conference that there never was a question that the alleged assault qualified as a possible hate crime. But he said a “methodical investigation” based on facts and not emotion was needed.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor