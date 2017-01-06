Anti-Trump, Anti-White Hate in Chicago

Chicago police on Thursday asserted what seemed obvious to most observers: The assault and torture of a white special-needs teenager by four black assailants this week was a hate crime.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who initially had come under fire for seeming reluctant to classify the crime, said during a news conference that there never was a question that the alleged assault qualified as a possible hate crime. But he said a “methodical investigation” based on facts and not emotion was needed.