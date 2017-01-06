Newsvine

House Rebukes Obama, U.N. on Israel

Members of Congress, enraged over the Obama administration’s failure to block an anti-Israel resolution in the United Nations, overwhelmingly passed a resolution Thursday supporting the U.S. ally.

The 342-80 vote calls on the United Nations to repeal with Security Council resolution declaring Israeli settlements on the West Bank and in East Jerusalem a violation of international law. The Obama administration, breaking with decades of tradition, refused to veto the resolution and allowed it to pass with an abstention from the United States.

