(CNSNews.com) - Barack Obama's presidency began with a record number of Americans not in the labor force, and it's ending the same way.The final jobs report of the Obama presidency, released Friday, shows that the number of Americans not in the labor force has increased by 14,573,000 (18.09 percent) since January 2009, when Obama took office, continuing a long-term trend that began well before Obama was sworn in.
Record 95,102,000 Americans Not in Labor Force; Number Grew 18% Since Obama Took Office in 2009
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jan 7, 2017 4:44 AM
