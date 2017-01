WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta hopes the third time is a charm when it comes to his proposed legislation that would stop federal funding for sanctuary cities.

As the 115th Congress gets underway, Barletta has once again introduced the Mobilizing Against Sanctuary Cities Act — House Resolution 83 — which would stop all federal funds from flowing to states or localities that resist or ban enforcement of federal immigration laws or flatly refuse to cooperate with immigration officials.