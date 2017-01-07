Planned Parenthood – House Report Revelations

House speaker Paul Ryan announced yesterday that, as part of the Republican Congress’s effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the majority party will also aim to defund Planned Parenthood. This news has caused immediate backlash from pro-abortion activists and politicians, many of whom continue to assert that the organization does “so much more” than simply offer abortion services. But this latest news about the defunding effort comes just one day after the House Select Panel on Infant Lives released its final report, revealing in damning detail the immense amount of illegal activity Planned Parenthood carried out in order to profit further from its abortion business and the remains of aborted children