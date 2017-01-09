Newsvine

Mitch McConnell tells Democrats hoping to delay Cabinet confirmations to "grow up" - CBS News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he expects the confirmation process for President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees to continue on schedule -- and that Democrats attempting to delay the process are doing so because they’re “frustrated that they lost the election.”

“All of these little procedural complaints are related to their frustration at having not only lost the White House but having lost the Senate,” McConnell told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “I understand that but we need to sort of grow up here and get past that.”

