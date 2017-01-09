Iran is set to receive a massive shipment of natural uranium from Russia -- enough, potentially, for several bombs, diplomats said Monday, highlighting a move that could give the Islamic Republic major leverage if the U.S. tries dismantling the controversial nuclear deal
Iran set to receive huge shipment of natural uranium from Russia amid lawmakers' concerns | Fox News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jan 9, 2017 12:03 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment