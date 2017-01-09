Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader Rafsanjani

Mourners from all walks of life in Iran — from the country's president to passers-by on the street — paid their respects on Monday to the late Iranian leader Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani following his death over the weekend at the age of 82.

President Hassan Rouhani and his administration visited the mosque in northern Tehran where Rafsanjani's body was brought. Mourners, including Rafsanjani's family members, wept at the sight of his coffin, reaching out to touch it.

Newspapers in Iran published front-page photographs of Rafsanjani, who died Sunday after suffering a heart attack, while state television aired archival clips of his comments and speeches. The country is observing three days of mourning, and Rafsanjani's funeral is set for Tuesday.