Jeff Sessions -- Attorney General Confirmation

The Department of Justice has law-enforcement responsibilities in all kinds of areas: antitrust, tax, environment, general criminal and civil litigation, and so forth. But just about all the opposition to President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the department as attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions, is because of one area: civil rights. Opponents to the nomination are trying to paint Senator Sessions as a racist, and as someone who therefore will be unenthusiastic about enforcing the civil-rights laws. But the real concern here is not that Senator Sessions will not enforce the civil-rights laws as a general matter, but that he will not distort their enforcement in key areas of interest to the Left. That is, the real objection to Senator Sessions is that he does not like the use of racial preferences (a.k.a. affirmative action) or its close cousin and another kind of race-based decision-making, the “disparate impact” approach to civil-rights enforcement (which the Left uses to oppose, for example, ballot-security laws).