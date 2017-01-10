Senate Confirmation Hearings: Everything to Know - ABC News

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office in less than two weeks. Whether he has a cabinet ready to help him on day-one largely depends on how fast the men and women he tapped to lead federal agencies can be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Eight of Trump's picks will sit for confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill this week and they can expect a grilling.

Democrats have expressed frustration that several of the candidates have yet to disclose all the financial documents necessary for a full vetting and sign-off from the Office of Governmental Ethics. The office reviews potential conflict of interest issues and says it still has work to do. But whether Democrats can stop any of the picks from being confirmed is an open question.