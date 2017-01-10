Trump advisers to begin tax talks with Speaker Ryan - The Washington Post

One of the biggest Republican projects of the year — tax reform — will begin Monday evening at the Capitol, with several top advisers to President-elect Donald Trump scheduled to hold a lengthy meeting with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and his team, according to two Trump associates familiar with the session.

The private discussions will convene in Ryan’s office suite shortly after 7 p.m. and will include a number of incoming White House officials: Reince Priebus, Stephen K. Bannon, Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller and Gary Cohn. The associates spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the meeting.