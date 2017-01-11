As hearings commence this week for President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks, Democratic senators continue to express doubts over several of the choices and insist that, if necessary, they will attempt to delay the confirmation process as much as possible. This line comes, of course, from the party that mere weeks before the general election was already crying foul over the impending “obstructionism” that a Republican Congress might exercise against President Hillary Clinton.
Trump Cabinet – Senate Democrats Plan to Obstruct Nominations
Published
Seeded on Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:59 AM
