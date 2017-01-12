Trump Blasts 'Failing Pile of Garbage' BuzzFeed

President-Elect Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at on unsubstantiated news reports claiming that Russia had gathered compromising information on him for years.

Trump — in his first full-fledged news conference since July — specifically called out BuzzFeed for printing a document purportedly prepared by a retired British intelligence officer. The news site’s editor acknowledged that the salacious details in that document could not be verified and that there were good reasons to doubt its veracity.