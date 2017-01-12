Intolerant Left: Conservative Minorities Are Sellouts

On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee commenced its confirmation hearing of Senator Jeff Sessions (R., Ala.), their longtime colleague in the Senate and the former attorney general of Alabama. Prior to the proceedings, Sessions, whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for U.S. attorney general, visited with family, who came to support him in the biggest job interview of his life.Of the entire assembled Sessions clan, one family member in particular stood out to MTV News correspondent Ira Madison III. This reporter found it troubling that the junior senator from Alabama was, in plain view, holding in his lap a toddler who appeared to be of Asian descent. “Sessions, sir, kindly return this Asian baby to the Toys ‘R’ Us you stole her from,” Madison wrote in a now-deleted tweet.