Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 1514 Comments: 10106 Since: Oct 2011

Obama's Last Speech & Media Distrust

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNational Review Online
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:02 AM
Discuss:

In a big, complex society such as ours, the major features of public life have two main components: There are formal legal arrangements and there are institutions, and the former is not very useful without the latter — that means, for instance, that it isn’t enough to have the First Amendment, you have to have the New York Times, too, or at least something doing the job of the New York Times, which the New York Times itself often fails to do.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor