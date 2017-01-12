Newsvine

Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal - ABC News

Seeded by Vic Eldred
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:12 AM
Senate Republicans cleared an important hurdle early Thursday in the legislative process to repeal the Affordable Care Act, capping off a marathon seven-hour voting session by passing a budget resolution.

It was a key step for Republicans as they move to undo major parts of President Obama's signature health care law. The 51-48 vote came down mostly on party lines and paves the way for a vote on a repeal bill that could come as early as next month. Passage of the measure clears the way for the GOP to pass final legislation with a 51-vote simple majority, instead of the 60 votes required for most legislation. Republicans currently control the Senate with a 52-seat majority.

