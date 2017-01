KABUL, Afghanistan -- The U.S. military in Afghanistan said on Thursday that its investigation into a November firefight with the Taliban in northern Kunduz province has shown that 33 civilians died in the raid during which U.S. troops fired on Afghan homes.

The probe followed claims that civilian deaths resulted from airstrikes called in to support Afghan and U.S. troops who came under fire in the province’s village of Buz-e Kandahari, which targeted two senior Taliban commanders.