Manning Clemency Betrays 'Selective' WikiLeaks Outrage

A former Army private convicted of passing reams of classified material to the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks was one of 209 more federal prisoners who received a commuted sentence from President Obama Tuesday.

The 209 clemencies adds to Obama’s record-setting pace. His one-day total was more than any of his 11 immediate predecessors  granted during their entire presidencies. But the focus likely will be on Chelsea Manning, who was serving a 35-year sentence related to the stolen documents given to WikiLeaks. While in prison, the former Bradley Manning declared himself transgender and began living as a woman. In September, the Army agreed to pay for gender-reassignment surgery.

