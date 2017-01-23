Newsvine

Inauguration Day protests: Most arrested protesters will be charged with felony rioting, federal prosecutors say - CBS News

WASHINGTON -- Most of the approximately 230 protesters arrested on Inauguration Day will be charged with felony rioting, federal prosecutors said.The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The office said most of those arrested will be released without having to post bail and must return to court in February

