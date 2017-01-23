President Trump on Saturday attacked a Time magazine journalist for mistakenly reporting that a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. had been removed from the Oval Office.
Trump called out the reporter, Zeke Miller, while speaking to staff at the Central Intelligence Agency, even though Miller quickly acknowledged and corrected the mistake the previous day.
Trump attacks Time reporter for mistake about MLK bust | TheHill
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:49 AM
President Trump on Saturday attacked a Time magazine journalist for mistakenly reporting that a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. had been removed from the Oval Office.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment