GOP senators offer ACA replacement plan that would let states keep Obamacare - CBS News

WASHINGTON -- A few GOP senators are selling their plan with the same language former President Obama used to sell his.

“Republicans think if you like your insurance you should keep it,” Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy said Monday. “And we mean it.”

He and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, along with Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Johnny Isakson of Georgia proposed legislation that lets states keep former President Obama’s health care overhaul or opt for a new program providing trimmed-down coverage.