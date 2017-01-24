Theresa May's Brexit Speech Ruled by Rhetoric, Not Solutions

Despite a politically charged delivery and carefully measured statesmanship to please the domestic audience, Theresa May failed to clarify how she wants to reach the 12 points of her Brexit plan during her long-awaited speech on Tuesday.

We heard how the U.K., under May’s leadership, intends to be a more global, fair and united Britain that will take back control of its borders and emerge a new outward-looking nation. But, although May’s speech may have soothed – at least for the moment – the fears of many Brits about their future, we are none the wiser about how the U.K. proposes to achieve this transition.