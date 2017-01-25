Donald Trump – Defeating Media & Establishment | National Review

It was a brilliant inauguration, and the continued scrapping and strafing between the administration and the bedraggled, sodden mass of the media continues the execution of a new demarcation of power in the federal government that will prove benign. This week’s issues themselves are not important; what is at issue is a contest between the attitudes of the media and the tactics of the administration. The two signal facts, or “alternative facts” in the well-chosen parlance of the brilliant and engaging co-counselor and victorious campaign manager of the president, Kellyanne Conway, are that public approval of the national news media now stands at 14 percent, and the allegations the media are now making against the new administration are of no interest to any serious segment of the public. As a result of these facts, the continued media assault on Donald Trump is much less dangerous even than when it failed to derail his candidacy for the Republican nomination and the election. It was a matter of continuing astonishment, as the campaign unfolded, that his following grew despite his political incorrectness. His references to the danger of “Islamic extremism” and of undesirable forms of immigration, and his debunking of the fraudulence of global-warming claims and of confected charges of misogyny and racism against him, won him more supporters than opponents.