WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Throughout his presidency, Barack Obama averaged 83% job approval among Democrats and 13% among Republicans. That 70-percentage-point party gap in job approval ratings easily eclipses the prior high -- 61 points for George W. Bush. All other presidents had party gaps of 55 points or less.
Obama Job Approval Ratings Most Politically Polarized by Far | Gallup
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:25 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment