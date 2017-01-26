Newsvine

Shia LaBeouf Arrested, Charged With Assault at His NYC Anti-Trump Protest - ABC News

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New York City early Thursday morning and charged with misdemeanor assault after getting into an altercation with another man at an anti-Donald Trump performance art protest he's been livestreaming since Inauguration Day, the NYPDsaid.

Police tell ABC News that around 12:35 a.m., LaBeouf, 30, engaged in a verbal dispute with the man, a 25-year-old resident of the Bronx.

LaBeouf proceeded to pull the scarf of the other man, scratching his face while doing so. The actor also pushed the man, police said.

