The infernal, eternal U.N., &c.: Jay Nordlinger's Impromptus for 1-24-17

Stay in journalism long enough — or read the newspapers long enough — and you see that the same issues come up, over and over. Take the U.N. Please (as conservative Henny Youngmans might say). My entire life, the Right has gone through bouts of “Defund the U.N.!” and “Kick the U.N. out of America!” (This is a nice acknowledgement that New York is in America.) I have been in such moods myself. I have spent a good part of my career fulminating against the U.N. This is especially true where human rights are concerned.