Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 1554 Comments: 10188 Since: Oct 2011

Trump administration fires Border Patrol chief Morgan | Daily Mail Online

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:49 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Department of Homeland Security has asked U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan, a former longtime Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, to step down from his post.

News of his departure, expected within a month, comes as the Trump administration moves toward tougher enforcement of immigration laws. 

 

Two sources familiar with Morgan's departure told Reuters that he held a morning phone call with employees to say that he was not resigning – but had been asked to leave by the Trump administration

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor