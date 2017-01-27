Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 1554 Comments: 10188 Since: Oct 2011

Trump strategist Stephen Bannon tells media to "keep its mouth shut" - CBS News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 3:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Donald Trump’s chief White House strategist says that the media should “keep its mouth shut.”In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, Stephen Bannon said that the media is the “opposition party” of the new administration and “should be embarrassed and humiliated” by the unanticipated election result.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor