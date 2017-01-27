Trump strategist Stephen Bannon tells media to "keep its mouth shut" - CBS News

President Donald Trump’s chief White House strategist says that the media should “keep its mouth shut.”In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, Stephen Bannon said that the media is the “opposition party” of the new administration and “should be embarrassed and humiliated” by the unanticipated election result.
