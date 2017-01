The Kremlin says President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a telephone conversation this weekend.

The call will take place on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The White House has not yet confirmed that a call is scheduled. But during an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday night, Trump said of Putin, "He called me after I won, but I haven't had a discussion, but I understand we will be having a discussion soon."