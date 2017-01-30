At first, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Mitchell Hall wasn’t interested in helping Hollywood. Back in 2011, he boarded a plane to Jordan after reluctantly agreeing to help make Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow’s action thriller dramatizing the manhunt for Osama bin Laden, more realistic. With no interest in entertainment, his approach was “to say yes, and I can leave anytime I want,” recalls Hall, whose 21-year career in the Navy saw him repeatedly deployed to countries like Afghanistan and Iraq. But stepping onto the movie set swept all doubts aside. “Everyone was amazing and the effort was awesome,” Hall says. What he expected to be a very negative experience was instead “a fantastic one.”