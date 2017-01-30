Organized Labor's War on Trump Loses Steam

It was early December, just a month after Donald Trump had been elected president, and, according to the liberal blog TomDispatch.com, “The war between Donald Trump and the nation’s labor unions is on.”

After labor spent tens of millions of dollars against Trump in the election the hostile rhetoric was slow to subside. After all, Trump had appointed a fast food executive who opposed the minimum wage and has toyed with the idea of automating his restaurants to lead the Department of Labor and vowed a hiring freeze for federal workers.