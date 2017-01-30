Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 1559 Comments: 10213 Since: Oct 2011

Organized Labor's War on Trump Loses Steam

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: lifezette.com
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 2:58 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

It was early December, just a month after Donald Trump had been elected president, and, according to the liberal blog TomDispatch.com, “The war between Donald Trump and the nation’s labor unions is on.”

After labor spent tens of millions of dollars against Trump in the election the hostile rhetoric was slow to subside. After all, Trump had appointed a fast food executive who opposed the minimum wage and has toyed with the idea of automating his restaurants to lead the Department of Labor and vowed a hiring freeze for federal workers.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor