Quebec mosque shooting a terrorist attack, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau says - CBS News

QUEBEC CITY – A shooting at a mosque here was a terrorist attack, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau said late Sunday night.

Six people were killed and eight injured in the shooting, which happened during evening prayers. Authorities reported two arrests.

Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Christine Coulombe said early Monday some of the wounded were gravely injured. She said the dead were approximately 35 to 70 years of age. Thirty-nine people were unharmed. More than 50 were at the mosque at the time of the attack.