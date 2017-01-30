Newsvine

The White House explains Trump's "extreme vetting" executive order - CBS News

The White House held a hastily-arranged conference call with reporters Sunday evening to explain the president’s “extreme vetting” executive order issued Friday, after visa holders from countries included in the order were detained at U.S. airports this weekend.

The new restrictions do not apply to green card holders -- or legal permanent residents -- from the seven countries covered by the order, a senior administration official said. 

“Legal permanent residents are exempt from the executive order because it is in the national interest of the United States,” the official told reporters.

