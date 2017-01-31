Newsvine

Why Sally Yates Was Fired: Insubordination

Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: National Review Online
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:38 AM
Discuss:

It is a very simple proposition. Our Constitution vests all executive power — not some of it, all of it — in the president of the United States. Executive-branch officials do not have their own power. They are delegated by the president to execute his power. If they object to the president’s policies, their choice is clear: salute and enforce the president’s directives, or honorably resign. There is no third way. No one knows this better than high-ranking officials of the Department of Justice. That is why President Trump was right to fire Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

