Senate Democrats Escalate Historic Obstruction

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) vowed Monday to block any Supreme Court nominee President Donald Trump selects — before the individual is even known.

Schumer also released a statement Monday promising to vote against eight of Trump’s Cabinet nominees, whom he described as “the very worst of this anti-immigrant, anti-middle class, billionaires’ club Cabinet.”Under Schumer’s obstinate leadership, Senate Democrats have put up unprecedented obstruction to the assembly of the new president’s administration.