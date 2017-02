President Donald Trump picked Neil Gorsuch, a federal jurist, to be the ninth Supreme Court justice Tuesday.

Trump made the announcement at an 8 p.m. news conference with Gorsuch in the White House.If confirmed, Gorsuch would replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died at a Texas ranch almost a year ago, on Feb. 13. Gorsuch will be the key fifth vote for conservatives on the nine-member court.