Calif. To Consider Enacting Statewide Sanctuary « CBS Los Angeles

Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: CBS Los Angeles
Seeded on Wed Feb 1, 2017 3:28 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBSLA.com/AP) — California may prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, creating a border-to-border sanctuary in the nation’s largest state as legislative Democrats ramp up their efforts to battle President Donald Trump’s migration policies.

The legislation is scheduled for its first public hearing Tuesday as the Senate rushes to enact measures that Democratic lawmakers say would protect immigrants from the crackdown that the Republican president has promised.

