AMONA, West Bank -- Israeli forces began an operation to evacuate settlers from a West Bank outpost on Wednesday whose slated destruction could rupture Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s narrow coalition, dominated by ultranationalists who support settlements.
Israel removing Amona Jewish settlers from illegal West Bank outpost as Netanyahu plans new settlement homes - CBS News
Seeded on Wed Feb 1, 2017 3:56 AM
