Tamron Hall’s decision to leave NBC News after her show was axed to make way for new star Megyn Kelly sent shockwaves through the TV world — and a 30 Rock insider told Page Six Hall walked away leaving “multiple millions” on the table.

“Tamron was offered a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal to stay at the ‘Today’ show and she turned it down,” the insider said. “People inside NBC were shocked. They expected her to stay,” a source said.