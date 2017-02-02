How Trump Can Deal with Rogue Federal Workers

Approximately 180 federal employees have enrolled in an upcoming workshop this weekend to discuss the ways in which they can resist President Donald Trump’s agenda and practice civil disobedience. The only problem? Engaging in “civil disobedience” could get them fired.

Dozens of these civil servants already attended a workshop last weekend at a church in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C. and many more have asked former President Obama’s political appointees for advice, according to a report from The Washington Post. And now with 180 of them signed up for “civil disobedience” lessons next weekend, it looks like Trump may have to deal with mounting insubordination from career federal employees after less than two weeks in office.