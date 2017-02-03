There are many people to thank for the coming accession of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Donald Trump for winning the election. Hillary Clinton for losing it. Mitch McConnell for holding open the High Court seat through 2016, resolute and immovable against furious (and hypocritical) opposition from Democrats and media. And, of course, Harry Reid.
Senate Filibuster Abolished by Harry Reid, & Mitch McConnell Benefits
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 4:35 AM
