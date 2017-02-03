Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 1597 Comments: 10291 Since: Oct 2011

Senate Filibuster Abolished by Harry Reid, & Mitch McConnell Benefits

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNational Review Online
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 4:35 AM
Discuss:

There are many people to thank for the coming accession of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Donald Trump for winning the election. Hillary Clinton for losing it. Mitch McConnell for holding open the High Court seat through 2016, resolute and immovable against furious (and hypocritical) opposition from Democrats and media. And, of course, Harry Reid.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor