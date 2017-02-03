Newsvine

Deal will allow mass slaughter of Yellowstone bison - CBS News

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A deal disclosed Thursday will allow the mass slaughter of hundreds of wild bison migrating from Yellowstone National Park, while sparing 25 animals that American Indian tribes want to start new herds. The Associated Press obtained details on the deal between Montana, the park and the U.S. Department of Agriculture prior to its public disclosure. 

