Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 1597 Comments: 10291 Since: Oct 2011

Sorry, Trump's refugee order is probably legal - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 5:14 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

No, President Trump’s order curtailing entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries is not the “total and complete shutdown” he threatened in December 2015, but it’s bad enough.

Even after the dust settles from its spectacularly mishandled early days, even after the administration patches up its worst flaws — such as the exclusion of green-card holders and those who aided U.S. troops in the Middle East — the measure recasts the United States as a country so fearful of an admittedly serious terrorist threat that it would retreat from its most generous traditions.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor