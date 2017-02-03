Sorry, Trump's refugee order is probably legal - The Washington Post

No, President Trump’s order curtailing entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries is not the “total and complete shutdown” he threatened in December 2015, but it’s bad enough.

Even after the dust settles from its spectacularly mishandled early days, even after the administration patches up its worst flaws — such as the exclusion of green-card holders and those who aided U.S. troops in the Middle East — the measure recasts the United States as a country so fearful of an admittedly serious terrorist threat that it would retreat from its most generous traditions.