President Donald Trump’s apparent warning that the University of California at Berkeley could be at risk of losing federal funds after campus police canceled a talk by a controversial news editor has raised questions about whether the U.S. government may restrict funding to a particular university.
What's at Stake for Berkeley After Trump Warns University Over Canceled Speech - ABC News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 12:14 PM
