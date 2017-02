SMYRNA, Del. (AP) - Forced into a closet by inmates at Delaware's largest prison, Sgt. Steven Floyd called out to officers coming to his aid, warning them that inmates had set a trap - saving their lives with his final actions, the head of the state corrections officers' union said.

"Even in his last moments as the inmates attempted to take over the building, Sgt. Floyd told a couple of lieutenants to get out of the building and that it was a trap," union President Geoffrey Klopp said.